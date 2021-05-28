Teen summer reading::1

Events for the teen program will take place on Wednesdays, beginning June 9 with a live Jumanji game in front of the library, one at 2 p.m. and one at 7 p.m. Other events will include improv games, animal crafts, and outdoor escape “room,” animal games, creating a book and library Olympics.

The reading portion of the program will be online. Participants can log their books online and will be emailed coupons to redeem for prizes at the library. Prizes will be awarded at five, 10, 25, 50 and 100 books. Audiobooks, eBooks and graphic novels will count for credit alongside traditional print books. Bleisch said 150 pages of print will equal one book; thus, books that are 300-450 pages will count as two.

“This way, teens who read longer books don’t feel like they’re penalized,” she said.

Prizes for the reading program include coupons to local restaurants, passes to Westmoor Water Park, stickers, new books, stuffed animals, squishies, earbuds, travel mugs, jewelry and more. The top eight readers will receive a bag of prizes that includes an animal-themed throw blanket, a coloring journal, colored pencils, a pencil bag, a book and a choice of several other prizes. Those who read at least five books will be put into a drawing for the prize bag. Two names will be drawn for the prizes sponsored by NTC Logistics.