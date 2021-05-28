Teen summer reading::1

LIBRARY
Teen summer reading kicks off June 1 at Lied Scottsbluff Public Library
By OLIVIA WIESELER
Star-Herald
Summer reading isn’t just for the kids at Scottsbluff Public Library. Students entering sixth grade to students who just graduated can sign up Tuesday, June 1, for the teen summer reading program, which will run concurrent with the children’s program through July 21 with the same theme “Tails and Tales.”
Registration will be completely online for the teen program. However, teen librarian Elaine Bleisch said she encourages teens to come into the library on June 1 for the registration event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and register through the public access computers.
“We will have a button maker available for teens to make a pin, magnet, key chain or mirror with an animal theme,” Bleisch said in a press release.
Those who register on June 1 will also be entered into a drawing for a fireworks package donated by Fireworks Unlimited.
If students can’t make it to the registration event, the sign-up form can be accessed from any computer or mobile device and submitted online via the teen summer reading website: sites.google.com/view/teen-srp-2021/home. Students who will be entering sixth grade can choose to be a part of the children’s reading program or the teen program in regards to reading and earning prizes. They can attend events for both age groups.
Events for the teen program will take place on Wednesdays, beginning June 9 with a live Jumanji game in front of the library, one at 2 p.m. and one at 7 p.m. Other events will include improv games, animal crafts, and outdoor escape “room,” animal games, creating a book and library Olympics.
The reading portion of the program will be online. Participants can log their books online and will be emailed coupons to redeem for prizes at the library. Prizes will be awarded at five, 10, 25, 50 and 100 books. Audiobooks, eBooks and graphic novels will count for credit alongside traditional print books. Bleisch said 150 pages of print will equal one book; thus, books that are 300-450 pages will count as two.
“This way, teens who read longer books don’t feel like they’re penalized,” she said.
Prizes for the reading program include coupons to local restaurants, passes to Westmoor Water Park, stickers, new books, stuffed animals, squishies, earbuds, travel mugs, jewelry and more. The top eight readers will receive a bag of prizes that includes an animal-themed throw blanket, a coloring journal, colored pencils, a pencil bag, a book and a choice of several other prizes. Those who read at least five books will be put into a drawing for the prize bag. Two names will be drawn for the prizes sponsored by NTC Logistics.
Bleisch said she is looking forward to finally getting to host in-person events, especially for this year’s summer reading.
“We’re so happy that we are able to run summer reading as close to ‘business as usual’ as we can,” she said.
The Tails and Tales Teen Summer Reading Program is free and open to all teens and tweens, including those who live outside of Scottsbluff. For questions, or registration, stop by the library, contact teen librarian Elaine Bleisch at 308-630-6290 or go to https://sites.google.com/view/teen-srp-2021/home.