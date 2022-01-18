Ten $1,000 scholarships now open to Midwest high school seniors
WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — High school seniors from Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin now have a chance to receive one of 10 college scholarships worth $1,000. Registration is open now through April 29. Parents are also now able to register their student.
High school seniors or their parents may register for the ISL Midwest Senior Scholarship at www.IowaStudentLoan.org/Midwest. ISL Education Lending will award $1,000 scholarships to 10 students whose names are randomly drawn after the registration period. There are no financial need, grade point average or class rank requirements. The ISL Midwest Senior Scholarship can be used at any eligible institution in the United States.
Registered participants also receive emails highlighting financial literacy tips, such as the importance of early career and college planning and ways to reduce student loan indebtedness.
“As high school seniors plan for college and college financing, it’s important for them to be aware of ways to reduce student loan debt,” said Steve McCullough, president and CEO of ISL Education Lending. “The information students receive during the program and the free resources on our website can help them make better decisions in that regard. This is our opportunity to draw families’ attention to the resources we offer.”
The ISL Midwest Senior Scholarship is open to legal U.S. citizens who are seniors at a high school in one of the qualifying states during the 2021–2022 school year and who intend to attend college, either virtually or physically, in fall 2022. It is a no-purchase-required program, and full rules and details are available at www.IowaStudentLoan.org/Midwest.