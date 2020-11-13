thanksgiving closures

THANKSGIVING

Offices plan to close for holiday

The City of Gering offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 in observance of Thanksgiving.

Gering residential and commercial customers normally collected on Thursday will be collected on Wednesday, Nov. 25, after commercial and residential customers that are normally collected on Wednesday. Residential and commercial customers normally collected on Friday will be collected on Wednesday, Nov. 25 after commercial and residential customers that are normally collected on Wednesday. Residential customers need to be aware that collection may be later than normal due to the holiday.

City of Mitchell residential and commercial customers normally collected on Wednesday will be collected on Tuesday, Nov. 24 after commercial and residential customers that are normally collected on Tuesday. Mitchell residential and commercial customers normally collected on Friday will be collected on Wednesday, Nov. 25 after commercial and residential customers that are normally collected on Wednesday. Residential customers need to be aware that collection may be later than normal due to the holiday.