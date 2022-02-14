The Looney Lutherans are coming

ALLIANCE - The Alliance Arts Council is bringing The Looney Lutherans to the Alliance High School Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19.

The Looney Lutherans are a team of professional actresses who have come together in a fun, interactive, family-friendly show. The idea for the Looney Lutherans was cooked up in 2006 when the founding members were appearing in the cast of the hit musical “Church Basement Ladies” at the Plymouth Playhouse in Plymouth, Minnesota.

The company has since expanded to include four additional “Loonies,” but all of these talented women have been performing for years as professional actresses, writers, singers and improvisers. As the Looney Lutherans, they have appeared together around the country at county fairs and festivals, mother/daughter banquets, red hat gatherings, hospital fundraisers, member and customer appreciation events, and at women’s and senior expos.