The Looney Lutherans are coming
ALLIANCE - The Alliance Arts Council is bringing The Looney Lutherans to the Alliance High School Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19.
The Looney Lutherans are a team of professional actresses who have come together in a fun, interactive, family-friendly show. The idea for the Looney Lutherans was cooked up in 2006 when the founding members were appearing in the cast of the hit musical “Church Basement Ladies” at the Plymouth Playhouse in Plymouth, Minnesota.
The company has since expanded to include four additional “Loonies,” but all of these talented women have been performing for years as professional actresses, writers, singers and improvisers. As the Looney Lutherans, they have appeared together around the country at county fairs and festivals, mother/daughter banquets, red hat gatherings, hospital fundraisers, member and customer appreciation events, and at women’s and senior expos.
In Alliance, they will perform “Livin’ La Vida Lutheran: Looney Lifestyle tips for Livelier Living.” Using the principles of the “6HHP” (the 6 Happy Heart petals), the Looney Lutherans share their unique tips for living a livelier life. Segments include the Menopause Medley, Lutheran Yoga and Do-it-yourself Beauty Tips — and you don’t have to be Lutheran to love them.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and $5 for students. Advance tickets are available at Carnegie Arts Center and Redman’s Shoes. Tickets will also be sold at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m.
This program is Co-Presented by FNBO, FNIC, KCOW/Double Country Radio, Western Nebraska Real Estate and Harris Sales.