THURSDAY Pre-Leg Breakfast 2021::1

But even with the pandemic, Nebraska’s economy is in a good place. The state has the highest employment per population ratio. Nebraska also has the lowest unemployment rate —1.9%— of any state in national history. Ricketts also said it was the second best state to find a job and the second best state for children’s economic wellbeing.

Some of his achievements to increase the state’s competitiveness include creating a talent pipeline to get students invested in the agriculture, manufacturing and technology industries. Ricketts also promoted apprenticeship programs, which increased by 14% in 2020 despite the pandemic.

The state’s recent ‘The Good Life is Calling’ campaign is another way to increase the state’s workforce. “This is a program where we are advertising in certain media markets to remind Nebraskans who have left what a great quality of life we have here in our state,” Ricketts said. “...Not only do we hope to get Nebraskans who have moved away, but we’re also hoping there’s future Nebraskans who we don’t know yet who will see that.”

Targeted cities include Chicago, Denver and Minneapolis. The goal is to draw in Nebraskans who might feel unsatisfied with ways of life in more urban areas in other states.