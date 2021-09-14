Toby Moore for 09-15::1

Some of us can only see a negative outcome and are angry and irritable at those trying to convince us that a good result may be possible.

Some of us turn into complainers, taking on the victim mentality and telling everyone how dire our situation is and how things will never get better.

Drugs and alcohol sometimes become the temporary solution; Waking up with a hangover, but the problem is still there.

Some might turn to healthier solutions like exercise, prayer, and meditation to calm the worried mind.

Napoleon Hill said, “Worry is a state of mind based upon fear. It works slowly, but persistently. It is insidious and subtle. Step by step it “digs itself in” until it paralyzes one’s reasoning faculty, destroys self-confidence and initiative. Worry is a form of sustained fear caused by indecision; therefore, it is a state of mind which can be controlled.”

I believe Napoleon Hill was correct. Worry is based on fear; it paralyzes our reasoning faculty, destroys our initiative, it’s caused by indecision, and therefore it is a state of mind that can be controlled.