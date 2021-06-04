AGRICULTURE
Tractor Relay Across Nebraska brings more than 50 tractors to area
By MAUNETTE LOEKS
Star-Herald
The drivers of more than 50 tractors will travel of the roads in the Scottsbluff-Gering area this weekend as members of the Nebraska Antique Farming Association converge here for the annual Tractor Relay Across Nebraska.
Tractor drivers and members had already started rolling into the grounds of the Legacy of the Plains Museum Friday afternoon. The museum will serve as the home-base for events that will start Saturday and run through Wednesday, June 9.
The tractor relay will kick off on Saturday, at about 8 a.m., when drivers will travel to the Wyoming border and back, then be at the American Legion by about 6 p.m. for dinner. The American Legion, located at 1425 Ninth St., plans to host a Tastee dinner fundraiser.
One of the organizers of the tractor relay, Donelle Moormeier, said no matter where the relay takes the members each year, American Legions are a key organization for events and that they work with. After the second year of the relay, which is in its tenth year, members decided that they should fundraise to support an American Legion cause, Operation Comfort Warriors. It’s not a program of which the public is well aware, but Moormeier said that the American Legion grant fund award 100% of its proceeds to veterans.
“The first two years, we didn’t drive for a cause and we decided since we are out here driving we should be driving for a cause,” she said. “We have a lot of veterans who go out with us, so we wanted something that was 100% giving back, and Operation Comfort Warriors does that. Since then, we have collected more than $40,000.”
Donations are collected at each site that the Tractor Relay of Nebraska drivers stop to display their tractors, for meals and breaks, with boxes set up in front of each tractor. Funds collected will be presented on Wednesday to Nebraska American Legion State Commander Gary Wooten and State Adjutant David. W. Salak.
On Sunday, the Tractor Relay of Nebraska will host most of its activities at the Legacy of the Plains Museum. That’s because one of the key events this year will be a brunch with the founders of the Nebraska Antique Farming Association, which includes one of the key founders and a local man, Jack Preston. Other locals are also among the roster of founders of the association, which Moormeier said has a goal of educating people about the history of tractors and farming and also serving as an advocacy group for antique tractors and machinery.
Founders will be recognized Saturday, with some planned recognition.
“It will be fun, to recognize them, especially Jack Preston,” she said. “It (the Antique Farming Association) is his brain child, basically, so it will be fun to hear from him about how he thought about doing it and how it has gotten bigger than he ever thought.”
Also on Sunday, the tractor drivers will travel to the Scotts Bluff National Monument, where they will tour the museum.
On Monday, the Wildcat Hills will be the stop for the day, followed by lunch at Laura Lee’s Double L Country Store and Cafe, and dinner at the Log Cabin Restaurant. At any of the stops throughout the week, people are able to stop and talk to the tractor drivers to learn more.
“The drivers like to visit,” Moormeier said.
People are discouraged from following the tractors as they travel the roads, some of which are country roads and other areas, but people can plan ahead and wait for tractors to come by if they are looking for photos.
On Tuesday, the tractor drivers will once again highlight their dedication to veterans. They will do a drive-by tour by area nursing homes, which they have prescheduled so that veterans and residents of those facilities can watch as they pass by. Lunch will be at Shari’s Cafe & Pies, with the relay later at Lake Minatare and breaking at the lighthouse. Dinner will be at the Untion Bar for those who want to catch the tractors in town.
On Wednesday, in addition to the association’s presentation to state American Legion officials, the tractor relay will make its way to Chimney Rock for the last day of events. Lunch will be at the Pink Palace and events will conclude later in the afternoon at the Legacy of the Plains Museum. Many of the tractor drivers will likely stay on through Thursday morning if people want to see the tractors Wednesday, Moormeier said.
For more about the Nebraska Antique Farming Association, visit its website, https://www.antiquefarming.org/tran-2021. A complete schedule of events, and maps showing where the group plans its drives during this year’s relay, is online: https://www.antiquefarming.org/tran-2021.