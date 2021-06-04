Tractor Relay across nebraska

Also on Sunday, the tractor drivers will travel to the Scotts Bluff National Monument, where they will tour the museum.

On Monday, the Wildcat Hills will be the stop for the day, followed by lunch at Laura Lee’s Double L Country Store and Cafe, and dinner at the Log Cabin Restaurant. At any of the stops throughout the week, people are able to stop and talk to the tractor drivers to learn more.

“The drivers like to visit,” Moormeier said.

People are discouraged from following the tractors as they travel the roads, some of which are country roads and other areas, but people can plan ahead and wait for tractors to come by if they are looking for photos.

On Tuesday, the tractor drivers will once again highlight their dedication to veterans. They will do a drive-by tour by area nursing homes, which they have prescheduled so that veterans and residents of those facilities can watch as they pass by. Lunch will be at Shari’s Cafe & Pies, with the relay later at Lake Minatare and breaking at the lighthouse. Dinner will be at the Untion Bar for those who want to catch the tractors in town.