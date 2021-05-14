Arbor Day Foundation names Alliance Tree City USA

TREE CITY — Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management.

Alliance achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

“Tree City USA communities see the impact an urban forest has in a community first hand,” Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation, said. “The trees being planted and cared for by Alliance are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy to a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”