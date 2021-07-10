Truck Show Preview

Last year’s event took place in September at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds in Mitchell. Rhys Obiedo said many truckers who were on the road for last year’s show should be able to attend this year. The new location will bring more revenue to a different part of the Panhandle.

“You’ve got a lot of things that happen (in Scottsbluff) and we just wanted to bring awareness to other areas,” Melinda Obiedo said.

Winners of the truck show will receive large, custom-made belts.

The belts were sponsored by Pete Langer and his Monument Diesel service in Gering. A gold one will be awarded to the best truck in show, with silver ones awarded to second place and the people’s choice. Third overall place and the best vintage truck will win trophies.

The belts will be of different designs than last year’s competition. Rhys Obiedo said he got the idea for them after winning an unimpressive trophy at a truck show in the past.

“We wanted to give out prizes that people wanted to win,” he said.

Three judges will determine the winners.