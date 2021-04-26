VIDEO Horse returns home

When Fry arrived in Scottsbluff on Saturday evening, her long-lost horse trouted up to the gate to greet her. Jed twisted his head curiously as he sniffed her hand. Fry cried and hugged her horse as Fortner and others who helped reunite the long-separated duo stood by.

“I wasn’t anxious about the drive (to Scottsbluff),” Fry said. “But when you go back and then once the horse is on there, I’m like, ‘Oh gosh,’ I hope everything just goes perfect.”

Cheryl Smith and Fortner discovered Jed and his lost owner after purchasing the horse a few months ago. They said he was skinny when they bought him, but had a calm and sweet temperament.

“We actually bought him for our grandkids to ride,” Smith said.

Instead, Smith gave the horse to Fortner, a long-time friend. Shortly after the exchange, Fortner’s husband discovered Jed’s adventurous past. Not long after, Fortner and Smith contacted Fry.

After 10 years, Fry doubted she’d ever find Jed.

“I said, I don’t need him back,” Fry told the Star-Herald. “I just need to know that he’s safe.”

She recounted some of the experience while eating breakfast with Smith and Fortner Sunday morning.