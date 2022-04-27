VIDEO Restaurant Report Broken Spoke::1

Minatare’s Broken Spoke restaurant offers a complete package

By CHRISTOPHER BORRO

Star-Herald

Minatare’s only restaurant has been a go-to destination for diners ever since it opened. The Broken Spoke Bar and Grill, owned and operated by longtime Minatare resident Dennis Wecker, will soon be celebrating its fifth anniversary of serving customers from the town and beyond.

Decked out in a combination of Old West and modern decor, diners can enjoy staple American cuisine with their families or host various large gatherings at the establishment.

The restaurant operates with a skeleton crew. Wecker cooks four days a week and another cook works the other two days; the Broken Spoke is closed on Mondays. Wecker’s daughter Denasha Scmunk tends bar and a part-time bartender sometimes aids her.

Wecker said the Broken Spoke’s most popular items are its chicken-fried steaks and chicken-fried chicken.

“We hand-bread it all,” he said. “Nothing is brought in frozen.” Other menu items include burgers, chicken strips, chicken alfredo and appetizers. The restaurant doesn’t offer special items very often. “... What works, we stay with it,” Wecker said.

The building had been operated by the Remington Club, but sat empty for nearly two years when Wecker bought it. He had worked at the local sugar factory and took an early retirement.

After moving to Minatare in 1995, he’d often driven by the site. His grandchildren were the ones who encouraged him to open the building up as a restaurant. Based on the two broken wagon wheels propped up by the front entrance, Wecker’s ex-wife suggested the name ‘the Broken Spoke.’

Lots of work needed to be done to get the restaurant into working shape. It took four months just to clean the building out. Wecker added new decor, new flooring and built an expanded entryway. The Broken Spoke officially opened on May 5, 2017.

Aside from the main dining area, the Broken Spoke also features a second level for dining, a gaming room and an event hall. The restaurant’s event room hosts a slew of events: graduation parties, Christmas parties, anniversaries, wedding receptions, bridal showers and more.

“We’re kept pretty busy,” Wecker said. “... It’s been fun. I met a lot of people and I think I enjoy that as much as anything.”

Another aspect that makes the building special is its unique history. During World War II, the building was located just east of Scottsbluff and housed prisoners of war. One of them, an Italian named Romiti Pola, painted several intricate murals to decorate the camp. Over the years, Wecker said, he’d heard that most of the murals were destroyed.

Most does not mean all, however. Wecker says he has so far found two intact murals by examining photographs given to him of what the Broken Spoke used to look like.

The first was discovered above the double doors in the new entryway, “and we were really surprised to find it,” Wecker said. “Then I got to looking at those photos a lot closer and went back and tried to figure out where some of them might be. About three weeks ago, another guy and I, we looked at them real close and said ‘There might be another one right back here.’ We pulled the paneling back a ways and we could see there was a mural there.”

The second mural was autographed by Pola and is several times larger than the first, but it was made on fragile material. Wecker said he plans to frame it and place a glass case over it. Then, he aims to tear down the paneling in the event room to search for additional artwork.

Wecker said the past few years during the coronavirus pandemic have been the most difficult for the restaurant, mainly because there was a point in time where people were skeptical about going out.

“Everything had gone way up in price, yet you don’t want to increase your menu (prices), raise them very much ... I raised them just barely enough to try to get by,” he said. “We do have a good turnout. A lot of people come in. Believe it or not, the majority of the people come from Scottsbluff, Bayard, Bridgeport, Alliance and rural areas. I would say 75% of them are from out of town. We really don’t do any advertising. Just word of mouth and that’s it.”

It’s a strategy that Wecker says has helped the establishment weather the pandemic and acquire a dedicated customer base.

Customer Caitlyn Bollman, who lives south of Minatare, said,“The chicken fried steak is great, and Dennis is great, we love him. That’s kind of why we like coming here, it’s a good environment.”

The restaurant still gets fair share of customers from the city proper, including those who have never eaten there before.

“I’ve never been here before. I just moved to Minatare and it looked like a pretty good place,” first-time customer Don Jacobs said. “They’re doing a fantastic job on these steaks.”

From regulars to newcomers, Minatare’s only restaurant continues to be an attraction that draws people in to town.