Volleyball tournament offers a muddy good time during OT Days

After a year off, area athletes can get down and dirty once again.
Now in its ninth year, the mud volleyball tournament returns on Saturday, July 10. The tournament kicks off at 9 a.m. at Five Rocks Amphitheater.
Event organizer Rebecca Shields said it will be a fun day filled with volleyball action.
“We do a double-elimination bracket, so we have it to where teams play every 20 minutes,” she said. “Whoever wins the most sets in those 20 minutes is the winner and they advance.”
There will also be a consolation bracket to give the losing teams a chance to battle back for a top 5 finish.
Shields said she expects to see some familiar faces in the tournament.
“We pretty much have a lot of repeat teams and then some new teams,” she said. We have the adult, high school and grade school divisions. The first couple of years it was mainly adult team, but I have really seen the grade school and high school teams grow, so that’s really nice to see.”
Shields said it gets pretty competitive in the volleyball pits in the adult and high school age brackets.
“The high school kids and the adults usually give each other a good run for their money,” she said.
Like past years, the tournament field is capped at 64 teams.
“The first year, we had 25 teams. Since then, we’ve consistently have had 64 teams,” she said.
Shields, though, is hoping to expand in the near future.
“We’ve been working with the city to expand to where we’ll have eight mud volleyball pits in the future,” she said.
Doubling the number of volleyball pits will allow the organizers to either have a higher team cap, or to significantly shorten the duration of the tournament, Shields said.
Shields said she gave Yeti cups to the winners in 2019, and is looking at options for this year’s prizes.
“I haven’t decided this year what we’re going to do. We’re trying to find something where each team member will have something instead of just that trophy that goes to one person’s house,” she said.
Teams must preregister for the tournament. The cost is $12 per player. For more information, call Shields at 308-641-4018.