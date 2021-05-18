Volunteers needed for placement, pick up of flags

SCOTTSBLUFF — Volunteers are needed to place and pick up the U.S. Flags on deceased veterans graves at both Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery and Fairview Cemetery at Scottsbluff.

For placing flags, volunteers are asked to meet at Fairview Cemetery at 9 a.m. on Saturday and at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.

Any friend or family members of a deceased veteran who would like to come out at the above listed times and dates on Saturday and put a flag on the deceased veteran’s grave, please feel free to come out and US grave flags will be available.

Volunteers are also needed for picking up flags after the holiday.

Volunteers are asked to be at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery on Tuesday, June 1, at 9 a.m. and immediately following that the volunteers will go to Fairview Cemetery to pick up the U.S. grave flags.

If there is rain over the Memorial Day weekend, volunteers will also be needed to place the US grave flags on the tables at VFW Post 1681 so the flags will dry before they are packed away.

If you have any questions or need further information please contact Beth Linn at 308-631-9932, or email wrightirionpost5@gmail.com or visit on Facebook at Scottsbluff Memorial Day Flags.