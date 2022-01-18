West Nebraska Arts Center receives M-AAA grant

Todd Stein, President and CEO of M-AAA, said, “The impacts of COVID-19 on the arts and creative sector have been tremendous. We are thankful to share these funds from the National Endowment for the Arts’ allocation from the American Rescue Plan with arts organizations to assist in their recovery from the ongoing pandemic.”

M-AAA’s ARP grant-making of $1,104,600 follows earlier pandemic relief of $591,900, also provided through our partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. In total, M-AAA has provided $6 million in relief funding to artists and arts organizations throughout its six-state region during the pandemic.

Mid-America Arts Alliance, the nation’s oldest regional arts organization, was founded in 1972 to foster cultural growth in heartland communities. Mid-America Arts Alliance strengthens and supports artists, cultural organizations and communities throughout its region and beyond. They are especially committed to enriching the cultural life of underserved communities by providing high quality, meaningful and accessible arts and culture programs and services.

For more information about West Nebraska Arts Center visit us online at www.thewnac.com.

For more information about Mid-America Arts Alliance, visit them online at www.maaa.org.