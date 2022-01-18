West Nebraska Arts Center receives M-AAA grant
SCOTTSBLUFF - The West Nebraska Arts Center announces that it is among a select group of regional organizations to receive a Mid-America Arts Alliance American Rescue Plan grant in the amount of $10,000. This award will support our arts education program and general operations at 106 E. 18th Street retroactively from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.
“I am thrilled that we were selected to be a recipient of this generous grant from M-AAA,” Executive Director, Michele Denton, said.
Funding for West Nebraska Art Center’s Mid-America Arts Alliance grant is drawn from generous underwritings by the National Endowment for the Arts, Nebraska Arts Council, and foundations, corporations, and individuals throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas.
Mid-America Arts Alliance (M-AAA) awarded $1,104,600 to 50 arts and culture organizations in its region, including the WNAC, to support critical, day-to-day operating costs. The grants were made possible through funding M-AAA received from the National Endowment for the Arts through their allocation of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). M-AAA awarded grants, ranging from $10,000 to $40,000, to small arts and culture organizations with annual budgets in 2020 of no more than $500,000.
Todd Stein, President and CEO of M-AAA, said, “The impacts of COVID-19 on the arts and creative sector have been tremendous. We are thankful to share these funds from the National Endowment for the Arts’ allocation from the American Rescue Plan with arts organizations to assist in their recovery from the ongoing pandemic.”
M-AAA’s ARP grant-making of $1,104,600 follows earlier pandemic relief of $591,900, also provided through our partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. In total, M-AAA has provided $6 million in relief funding to artists and arts organizations throughout its six-state region during the pandemic.
Mid-America Arts Alliance, the nation’s oldest regional arts organization, was founded in 1972 to foster cultural growth in heartland communities. Mid-America Arts Alliance strengthens and supports artists, cultural organizations and communities throughout its region and beyond. They are especially committed to enriching the cultural life of underserved communities by providing high quality, meaningful and accessible arts and culture programs and services.
For more information about West Nebraska Arts Center visit us online at www.thewnac.com.
For more information about Mid-America Arts Alliance, visit them online at www.maaa.org.