What has happened to the wildlife?

A story in the Jan. 13, 2022 edition of the Star-Herald may help to understand what has happened to all the deer and wild turkeys that used to enjoy my pasture a year or so ago.

The story today about the season for shooting mountain lions may be the answer to why I haven’t seen a deer or a turkey on my land in some time. Normally the deer were there every evening and the wild turkeys almost as often.

What’s happened to them? I believe that the mountain lions have decimated them, as the statutes protect the lions to the detriment of the deer and wild turkeys.

Instead of a limit on the paltry number of licenses to shoot them issued, there should be a bounty of several hundred dollars for every one killed. We don’t need any of them! Let the deer and wild turkeys thrive. Have you ever heard of anyone wanting to eat a mountain lion?

John Gable

Scottsbluff