Bioblitz returns to Wildcat Hills this weekend

The Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area is looking for citizen scientists to help biologists survey as many plant and animal species as possible within a 24-hour timeframe during the annual Bioblitz July 16-17.
“A bioblitz is an event that focuses on finding and identifying as many species as possible in a specific area over a specific period,” according to a press release from the Nebraska Game and Parks. “The primary goal of a bioblitz is to get an overall count of plants, animals, fungi and other organisms that live in a place.”
While last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic, Amanda Filipi, an outdoor education specialist with the Nebraska Game & Parks, said they are excited to bring the event back.
“The public gets to work with resource professionals in the field and learn a little bit about how scientists collect information on different mammals and plants found in an area,” Filipi said. “We tend to do it the same time every year.”
The bioblitz kicks off Friday at 7 p.m. where the public can register for sessions, learn about the bioblitz and the iNaturalist app prior to a discussion on setting up camera traps at 7:30 p.m.
“We have a gentleman who lives in the Wildcat Hills and he sets up his own personal camera traps,” she said. “He’s captured a lot of really cool pictures of animals moving through this area, so it gives people ideas about how to set them up and where would be the best place to set them up.”
The public will also learn what equipment they need to successfully set up trail cameras on their properties.
Once the cameras are set up Friday evening, Filipi said they hope they capture animals during the night.
Saturday’s activities include informational sessions on bird species, wildlife photography, spiders, insects, reptiles and plants. The sessions begin at 7 a.m. with a bird hike. A wildlife photographer will lead a discussion starting at 8 a.m. The public can go on a plant hike at 9 a.m., which is followed by a spider and insect survey at 10 a.m. The final event is searching for reptiles at 11 a.m.
“We’ll go out with our resource professionals and they’ll tell us a little bit about how they might capture some of these different critters to look at the different types we have here, so we have a better understanding of our biodiversity … in that snapshot in time,” she said.
Filipi recommends anyone participating in the bioblitz wear close-toed shoes and light pants. Shorts are OK, but there are yucca plants along the trails. She also encourages people to bring hats, sunglasses and sunscreen as well as water bottles. Binoculars will be available at the nature center, but people are encouraged to bring their own.
“We would welcome anyone out to come help us identify the various species that call the Wildcat Hills home,” she said.
Data collected through the event is put onto a site called iNaturalist, which is similar to crowd sourcing, Filipi said. The sighting is then verified and can be used by researchers about the various species found in the area during this timeframe.
The bioblitz offers the community an opportunity to participate in a fun science event while learning about the natural area from experts in the field while also helping researchers understand the biodiversity and migratory patterns of the animal species that reside in the Wildcat Hills.
The community has helped gather data about bats during previous bioblitz events. In 2019, the community recorded over 253 observations of 173 different species.
“We’re always looking to break that record,” Filipi said. “We’re hoping that we’ll be able to get out there and identify more critters and plants, so we can shatter that.”
This year’s bioblitz will take place at the Wildcat Hills Nature Center.
Individuals and groups are encouraged to participate in as little or as much of the bioblitz as they like. Visitors seeking information will find a map of activities and an updated tally of species at the group event facility. Vehicles are required to have a Nebraska Park Entry Permit, but the event is otherwise open to the public free of charge. Daily and annual permits are available for purchase at the Nature Center. Daily passes for vehicles registered in Nebraska cost $6 and $30 for an annual. It costs $8 for a daily and $45 for an annual pass for vehicles registered outside of the state.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is hosting the Bioblitz, in coordination with the Bird Conservancy of the Rockies. The Nebraska Environmental Trust is providing funding.
Masks will be available at the door for the public’s use, but face coverings are not required. There will also be hand sanitizing stations set up.