Wildcat Hills release

Nebraska Forest Service, Wildcat Hills Nature Center launch ‘tree trunks’ program

The Nebraska Forest Service (NFS) and Wildcat Hills Nature Center have entered a new partnership to bring the best in environmental education to Scottsbluff, Gering, and Nebraska’s Panhandle region.

Wildcat Hills Nature Center has signed on to become an “Affiliate Education Center,” providing Project Learning Tree and Project WET (Water Education Today) materials to the Nebraska panhandle. The nature center has agreed to house various activity kits — aptly coined ‘Tree Trunks’ — for check-out by local teachers, educators, and the public. Each kit includes curricula and materials to lead environmental education lessons with students. Additionally, Wildcat Hills Nature Center will host professional development opportunities focused on helping educators implement hands-on environmental education with their students.

“Our goal is to provide unique environmental learning opportunities for both teachers and their students, in order to inspire the next generation of tree planters in our great state,” Jack Hilgert, conservation educator at NFS, said in a press release. “This partnership aligns this goal with the excellent educational programming Wildcat Hills Nature Center provides to youth, educators, and the public.”