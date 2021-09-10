Willow Tree Festival from Kay

Willow Tree Festival offers 2 days of fun for all ages

By KAY BAKKEHAUG

Star-Herald

The 37th annual Willow Tree Festival in Gordon is coming up this weekend, Sept. 11 and 12. There will be many arts and craft vendors, and musical acts throughout the weekend. With the wide variety of events going on there is definitely something for everyone.

The Willow Tree Festival gets its name from the landmark where Gordon’s first settlers built their sod houses. For many years the willow tree had been a meeting place for riders crossing the plains through the Sandhills.

“Meet you at the Lone Willow,” they would say.

Today that willow tree is a place to meet as people are invited to the Willow Tree Festival on the banks of Antelope Creek at Winship Park in Gordon.

The festival grounds encompasses two city parks and the community building with the streets blocked off to make the grounds save enough for the thousands that come to enjoy the two-day long family fun event.