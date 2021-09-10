Willow Tree Festival from Kay

Willow Tree Festival offers 2 days of fun for all ages
By KAY BAKKEHAUG
Star-Herald
The 37th annual Willow Tree Festival in Gordon is coming up this weekend, Sept. 11 and 12. There will be many arts and craft vendors, and musical acts throughout the weekend. With the wide variety of events going on there is definitely something for everyone.
The Willow Tree Festival gets its name from the landmark where Gordon’s first settlers built their sod houses. For many years the willow tree had been a meeting place for riders crossing the plains through the Sandhills.
“Meet you at the Lone Willow,” they would say.
Today that willow tree is a place to meet as people are invited to the Willow Tree Festival on the banks of Antelope Creek at Winship Park in Gordon.
The festival grounds encompasses two city parks and the community building with the streets blocked off to make the grounds save enough for the thousands that come to enjoy the two-day long family fun event.
Artists and crafters will be set up all around the perimeter of the park to offer their arts and crafts to festival goers. They will be located throughout Winship Park and also in the basement of the City Building on Oak Street. Plan to bring your Christmas shopping list here for unique, handmade gifts.
Fun festival foods are also available from many vendors along the food court on Oak Street and also in the children’s activity area and the new addition of the Cowboy Museum.
Food Vendors include: Billy’s Baja Burritos, Butler’s Daylight Donuts, C.J.’s Kitchen, First Presbyterian Church, Gordon Lion’s Club, Lizzy’s Lemonade, The Potato Seller, Tri State Cowboys, Panhandle Kettle Corn, and Van Briggle’s Ice Cream.
Two museums encompass the festival grounds including the newly remodeled Tri-State Old Time Cowboy Museum in Winship Park and the Scamahorn Church Museum in Wayland Park. Both museums are free of charge. The cowboy museum has cowboy gear and memorabilia on display. The Scamahorn Church Museum shows the history of the town in the original 1884 Methodist Church building.
The Gazebo Stage is the focal point of Winship Park and features professional singers and musicians. They will be performing twice each day to entertain the festival goers. Seating is provided in the shade or sun or you can bring your own lawn chairs.
Admission to the Willow Tree Festival is a lapel button. Your button is good all day for both days of the festival and entitles you to enjoy everything for just one admission price. Buy your button at the gate for $12 for adults or $3 for students. Children under 5 are free.