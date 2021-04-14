MUSICAL
“Wizard of Oz” takes the Gering stage
Opening night tonight
By OLIVIA WIESELER
Gering Courier
After two years of sitting on the same show to introduce the renovated auditorium, Gering High School students are ready to show exactly what “no place like home” means with their musical production of “Wizard of Oz” this week.
Directors Shelly Muggli and Andy Stobel said the students’ excitement is rubbing off as they finish perfecting last-minute details.
“You get excited because they get excited,” Muggli said. “It’s just mirroring their excitement to finally get to perform after working on it for two years. I think that’s awesome.”
Stobel said, “It’s always an exciting time because the final few pieces of the puzzle are coming together. Once we have costumes and then we add make up and then we add microphones and we have all the special effects, it really starts to feel like an actual show. What makes that fun is it really elevates the kids’ performance because now everything slightly feels real. So, they get more excited, and it’s just kind of a contagious excitement.”
One week ago, on Thursday, April 8, the Gering crew’s first dress rehearsal took place, revealing little things like costume changes, technology and staging that need to be fine-tuned before public performance. That’s show business, Muggli said.
“The devil’s in the details,” she said. “We have to make sure all the little things are tweaked and put together.”
With just hours now to go before opening night, the students said they are ready to go.
Senior Kayle Morris, who plays Aunt Em and Glinda the Good Witch, said that with a week of dress rehearsals, she and her cast mates will be ready to perform for the public.
“We’ve gotten really far in the past few weeks,” she said. “I think we are going to be exceptionally ready. We’re going to do what we can, which I think we’ve improved a lot.”
This year’s cast was young and not quite as experienced as previous years, partly because last year’s musical got canceled. Along with a handful of elementary school munchkins, two of the leads are sophomores and one is a freshman, making this year’s musical their first of their high school careers. Instead of fazing them, the cast embraced the challenge.
“I’m excited to just show off our talent. We have a lot of younger kids, and we have two leads, who have never been a lead in a musical before and never even done a musical, and they’re super talented,” Senior Kennie Gable, who plays Dorothy, said. “So I’m super excited to just show off our talents and show off our hard work.”
Gable, who played Sharpay in her freshman year’s production of “High School Musical,” said that as a senior in the lead role, she has enjoyed using what she has learned in her past experiences to finish out her high school career strong.
“I’m finishing my senior year being the main lead, so it’s fun to kind of be in a role where I can learn from ‘High School Musical,’ but then finally take what I’ve learned and do it in ‘Wizard of Oz,’” she said.
Muggli said many of the students’ dedication to the show, also plays a role in their success as a program. She always appreciates how much time the students put in, and how much the parents let them commit.
“We spend more time with the kids than their parents do, so it will be nice for them to see what they’ve been working so hard on,” she said. “The dedication of the kids in the show is something pretty extraordinary. … The things they give up and the commitment that students and parents bring, it takes a village. (They) just need to be commended for sticking with it and making sure it’s important and following through with commitments.”
Muggli said she is most looking forward to the magic — not just the magic of Oz, but of theater in general.
“The magic of what theater brings is what is the most exciting part for me,” she said. “Just to sit and watch the kids do magic on stage and for the community and parents to see it.”
For Stobel, that magic is enhanced with a live audience, and after two years without a performance, he is excited to see the energy a live audience will bring to the show.
“What I’m looking forward to most is having the energy of an audience, a live audience in the house, that the kids’ can feed off of,” he said. “The kids have worked very hard to put on a great show, so we really encourage people to buy tickets and come out and support the cast because it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
The students are just excited to finally perform.
“Having an audience see what we worked so hard (on) for over two years,” is what sophomore Maddux Janecek, who plays the lion, said he’s most looking forward to.
Freshman Dominic Marostica, who plays the scarecrow, said, “Just getting to see people who have been waiting to come to this for a while, because it’s been two years for a lot of these kids, so it’ll be nice for them to perform and for me to get to perform alongside of them.”
“(I’m excited) to show our community that we put on good shows and that we worked through the struggle of COVID, and we were able to put on a good show with COVID happening,” Gable said. “It’s an iconic movie that everybody’s probably seen at one point in time, and we’ve put a lot of hard work into it. We’re really proud of our show, and we’re just ready to showcase it.”
The show will run April 15-17 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 each. For an additional $15, spectators at the Friday and Saturday shows can attend a Wizard of Oz dinner prior to the performances. They take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Gering High School Commons, and the menu consists of “Click Your Heals” bruschetta crostini, “Emerald City” bacon-wrapped asparagus, “Cowardly” Caprese salad, “Scarecrow’s” stuffed chicken and “Ruby Red” fruit tart.