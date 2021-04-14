“Wizard of Oz” takes the Gering stage

“What I’m looking forward to most is having the energy of an audience, a live audience in the house, that the kids’ can feed off of,” he said. “The kids have worked very hard to put on a great show, so we really encourage people to buy tickets and come out and support the cast because it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The students are just excited to finally perform.

“Having an audience see what we worked so hard (on) for over two years,” is what sophomore Maddux Janecek, who plays the lion, said he’s most looking forward to.

Freshman Dominic Marostica, who plays the scarecrow, said, “Just getting to see people who have been waiting to come to this for a while, because it’s been two years for a lot of these kids, so it’ll be nice for them to perform and for me to get to perform alongside of them.”

“(I’m excited) to show our community that we put on good shows and that we worked through the struggle of COVID, and we were able to put on a good show with COVID happening,” Gable said. “It’s an iconic movie that everybody’s probably seen at one point in time, and we’ve put a lot of hard work into it. We’re really proud of our show, and we’re just ready to showcase it.”