WNAC after school art class

Registration open for after-school art classes at WNAC
SCOTTSBLUFF - The West Nebraska Arts Center, led by the support of Platte Valley Companies, the North Platte Valley Artist Guild, the Panhandle Shrine Club, the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, announces that enrollment is now open for the After-School Art Program.
The goal of West Nebraska Arts Center’s seven month After-School Art Program is to offer visual arts education to grades first through sixth using the Nebraska State Standards for Fine Arts Education as a guide. Students will create, present, respond to and connect with art. Through exploration of media — painting, drawing, printmaking, collage, sculpture, applied design and technology — children will create a portfolio of their work throughout the program and have an opportunity to participate in a gallery exhibit during the month of April.
The instructor for the After-School Art Program for first through third grade will be Mary Hunt.
Upon moving to western Nebraska from Colorado over 20 years ago, Mary Hunt never dreamed it would be here that she found her artistic voice. Discovery of an abundance of Native American artifacts in museums and private collections in the area intrigued her. Having been introduced to Native art and artifacts at a very young age in her home state of Minnesota, Hunt had always held a fascination for the colors and designs of the work. After working in various mediums and formats without satisfaction, she began experimenting in combining birds and natural elements with artifacts in a still life format. She found a subject matter that continues to drive her passion to this day.
Hunt currently shows her work in various shows throughout the year as well as galleries in South Dakota, New Mexico, Prairie Edge in Rapid City and Little Bird at Loretto in Santa Fe. She is also a signature member of the Artists of the Black Hills, a group of artists formed over 10 years ago to promote the arts in the Black Hills area. Hunt continues to be excited and inspired by her subject matter. She strives to portray the beauty of God’s creation in an intimate way through her paintings. Hunt also teaches art class at World of Arts and Music and helps students with Federal Junior Duck Stamp Competition.
The instructor for the After-School Art Program for fourth through sixth grade will be Rod Clause.
Clause was born in Scottsbluff on Nov. 13, 1957, and graduated from Gering High School in 1976. In 1995, Clause earned his Bachelor of Arts in Studio Art followed by a Master of Fine Art in Sculpture with a minor in Ceramics. Fifteen years later, Clause returned to college and earned a Bachelor of Science in Art Education K-12.
His teaching experience includes working for the Chilson Recreation Center for seven years as a ceramic instructor for youth and adult classes. While in Loveland, Colorado, Clause also worked in several bronze foundries as a welder, metal chaser and mold maker. He also taught studio art classes for two years at Chadron State College which included ceramics, sculpture, glassblowing, drawing, creative crafts and art for the elementary and middle school teacher. Clause has owned and operated several art galleries and studios.
Grades first through third will attend classes every Monday and grades fourth through sixth will attend every Tuesday at WNAC. The cost is $50 for WNAC members and $55 for non-members per month, all art materials are included. Price breaks are offered to those registering more than one child, and scholarships are available.
The first class for first-third grade is Monday, Aug. 30, and for fourth-sixth grade it is Tuesday, Sept. 7 in the classroom at WNAC.
Class size is limited and early registration is encouraged. Classes and dates are subject to change due to developments of COVID- 19. For further details about the After-School Art Program visit the WNAC website at thewnac.com, call the office at 632-2226 or email WNAC program manager Stephanie Coley at steph@thewnac.com.