WNAC Valentine gift run by 02-6

When you participate in our special events for the West Nebraska Arts Center, you are helping us provide multi-generational classes, cultural experiences, education of the arts, scholarships, community fellowship and growth. We are appreciative of any support we are given, and we are here to serve our community any way that we can. Thank you for being such a supportive community and making the West Nebraska Arts Center meaningful! By giving us assistance and contributions, we can share the love that we receive! West Nebraska Arts Center is a cultural 501c3 non-profit organization committed to education, awareness and excellence in the arts, serving the North Platte Valley Region. WNAC is located at the corner of 1st Avenue and 18th Street in Scottsbluff, NE. Visit the gallery Tuesday through Friday 9 to 5, and Weekends from 1 to 5, closed Mondays. Visit www.thewnac.com or find us on Facebook.