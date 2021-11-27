WNCC women topple ranked Casper

CASPER, Wyo. – In a battle of top 20 ranked teams, the 13th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team gave head coach Chad Gibney his first win over Casper College on the road in the Thanksgiving Classic at Casper, Wyoming, as the Lady Cougars held on to defeat the 19th-ranked Lady T-birds 70-59 on Saturday.

The win pushes the Cougars to 8-1 on the season and drops Casper to 6-3. The last win by the Cougars against Casper on the road was November 2016.

Gibney said the third quarter was key for his team to get the win, where WNCC outscored Casper 28-18, including a 12-4 run in the final five minutes of the quarter for that separation.

“We went on a little run in the third,” Gibney said. “That was good because we were able to create some separation there because in the fourth, we got a little bit stagnant. We only scored nine points in that quarter.”

It was a battle between the two ranked teams. WNCC held a slim 8-7 lead in the first quarter until the Cougars went on a 5-0 run behind buckets by Aminata Zie and Ashley Panem. Casper took a 17-15 lead late, but Ale’Jah Douglas got a steal and scored on a driving lay-up with 20 seconds to play to knot the score at 17-17 after one period.