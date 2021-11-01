WNCC's Elli Winkler has experienced trying year

“I worked very hard this summer and was very excited for the season,” Winkler said. “I was lifting and working out almost every day in order to be in the best possible shape. I was constantly in the gym, playing with whoever I could, sometimes even going in by myself and doing various drills. I was working hard for a starting position and just hoping to make a positive impact for my team.”

Winkler practiced the first week of pre-season and then that was when her back injury flared up again. It was an injury she has had in the past and recovered with ease. This time, she wasn’t as lucky.

“I have gotten back injuries every season since my freshman year of high school, but as soon as this injury happened, I knew it was worse than ever before,” she said. “I was, honestly, crushed because I wasn’t able to go to practice and just had to lay in bed all day. After a while, I had to cope with the fact that I had to forget about volleyball for a while and just focus on recovering.”

She did that and things weren’t getting any better. Finally, she learned the culprit of her injury.