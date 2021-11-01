WNCC's Elli Winkler has experienced trying year

Western Nebraska Community College sophomore and former Gering High graduate Elli Winkler knows the highs and lows of playing volleyball.
Last year as a freshman, Winkler was a suited-up player in helping the Cougars to the Region IX tournament championship and a berth at the national tournament in April. This year, just four months after playing at nationals, Winkler suffered a back injury in pre-season that has sidelined her for the year.
It is hard for the 5-foot-8 outside hitter to sit and watch after a successful freshman year and it will be harder as the Cougars will be playing in the Region IX volleyball tournament that begins Wednesday at Cougar Palace. WNCC will play the winner of the EWC/Lamar match at 1 p.m. EWC and Lamar plays at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
“Honestly, it has been really hard sitting and watching people play the game I love when I am physically unable to do so,” Winkler said. “Sometimes it would get to the point where I would have to go into the training room just to regain my composure. Although it has been difficult, I’ve tried my best to be as positive as I can be. I love cheering on my teammates and being as involved as I can be with what’s going on.”
Coming into the season, Winkler was putting in time to prepare for her sophomore year and she was excited because of all the hard work she put in over the summer months.
“I worked very hard this summer and was very excited for the season,” Winkler said. “I was lifting and working out almost every day in order to be in the best possible shape. I was constantly in the gym, playing with whoever I could, sometimes even going in by myself and doing various drills. I was working hard for a starting position and just hoping to make a positive impact for my team.”
Winkler practiced the first week of pre-season and then that was when her back injury flared up again. It was an injury she has had in the past and recovered with ease. This time, she wasn’t as lucky.
“I have gotten back injuries every season since my freshman year of high school, but as soon as this injury happened, I knew it was worse than ever before,” she said. “I was, honestly, crushed because I wasn’t able to go to practice and just had to lay in bed all day. After a while, I had to cope with the fact that I had to forget about volleyball for a while and just focus on recovering.”
She did that and things weren’t getting any better. Finally, she learned the culprit of her injury.
“After getting tons of X-rays and MRIs they found a fracture in my spine that was causing pain in my lower back and down into my legs. So, essentially, I broke my back,” she said. “Considering I could barely walk and some of the highest dosage painkillers did not touch my pain, I would say it was pretty severe. There is no set timeline for the healing process for my injury. It could take months before I am back to normal, so unfortunately I am out for the rest of the season.”
After months of rehab and visits to the training room, Winkler is better than what she was in August, but nowhere near to where she was her freshman year on the Cougar team.
“It was really difficult to not be able to see any of my teammates or be with them in practice every day. My injury caused a lot of pain and limited me to just lying in bed 24/7. It’s really difficult to go from being energetic and active, to injured and on-bed rest,” she said. “Although I am slowly recovering, I still have a lot of pain most days. Although I love volleyball and would love to keep playing, for now I need to put my health first and just focus on healing because this injury could affect me for the rest of my life.”
What made this indescribable season memorable for Winkler is the support her teammates have showed her. They have kept her as part of the team and sophomore night on October 22 against Lamar Community College was truly special as she got to suit up and was made an honorary starter.
“I remember a couple weeks after the injury happened, I went to say hi to everyone at practice and the love they showed me was so special,” she said. “As soon as I was able to do a little more, I started sitting the bench at home games and showing support at practices. The most special moment for me was when coach Binny suited me up for sophomore night and allowed me to be an honorary starter. Everyone has been really supportive the past couple months and I’m very thankful for this team.”
That October Friday night during sophomore night was an emotional night. It was sophomore recognition night and WNCC head coach Binny Canales started all six sophomores, including Winkler. After the down referee checked the lineups before the first serve, Winkler was than lifted from the game and she had a joyous smile on her face and waved to the crowd as she returned to the bench, giving her teammates high fives.
“That night was really special to me and I was really grateful to be able to start this season for the first and last time,” she said. “I would have loved to stay out there, but I had a lot of fun cheering with my teammates on the bench.”
Winkler said during an injury, it is important to stay upbeat even when inside, there is still that lingering pain from the injury.
“I think an easy way to stay positive is to keep the mindset of you could always have it worse’,” she said. “I am very grateful that I am able to even be on the sideline at this point, and I thank God for continuing to heal my body.”
With regionals this week, Winkler will be there in her role as doing whatever she can cheering on the team. She just wants to be a leader and help her team earn a second Region IX championship in 2021. The Cougars first regional title was won in April and this year’s team has a chance to win two Region IX titles in one calendar year.
“I think my role on the team is to be the best leader I can be and encourage my teammates,” she said. “Although I’m not out on the court, I’m always trying to help them out and cheer them on.”
So, with what Winkler has gone through, it would be a fitting way for Winkler to end her career at WNCC with another trip to nationals. Winkler said this team is talented enough to get to nationals.
“These girls are all extremely talented, so the team just needs to come together and play the way they know how to,” she said. “The team that is going to come out on top will be the ones who show up every day, put the team over themselves, and leave everything on the court.”
The Cougars, who moved up to No. 18 in this week’s national poll, entering the regional tournament with a 22-13 record. The two No. 1 seeds, Central Wyoming College from the North, and Northeastern Junior College from the South, are ranked 11th and 13th respectively in the national polls. Both those teams will play at 5 and 7 p.m. on Saturday.
After WNCC, Winkler will be heading to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln just to focus on her studies because of the injury situation this year.
“After WNCC, I am going to UNL and I’m just wanting to focus on academics for now. I’m looking to get my degree in Environmental Science,” she said. “I’m not sure if I will commit anywhere after this injury. It has been a lot to handle and I wouldn’t want to put myself through it again.”
So, with her collegiate career put aside for the time being, her stay at WNCC has been positive in gaining new friends working hard to get better.
“The girls I have met at WNCC the past two years have all been amazing. We have all bonded in some special way and made life-long friendships,” Winkler said. “I feel that my transition from high school to college was fairly easy (besides adjusting to running a lot of suicides).”
Winkler’s advice to all the high school athletes is to enjoy the sport you are playing because you never know when it will end.
“My biggest advice to high school athletes would be to enjoy what you’re doing and be thankful you get the chance to do it,” she said. “I have learned first-hand that it can be taken away in an instant.”