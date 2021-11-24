Yesteryears -- November 25, 2021

Gering defeated Scottsbluff 14-13 in the Thanksgiving Day football game.

The Comm and Mrs. Hampton letter from the other side of the world was dated at Constantinople.

County board was calling for bids for tearing down, hauling, sorting and piling the material in the abandoned wood bridges at Henry and Morrill.

90 Years Ago

The government completed installation of entirely new equipment in post office furniture in the Wood property just leased for 10 years.

Gering Bulldogs defeated Crawford 6-0 and got skinned by Scottsbluff 6-0 in the Turkey day game.

Married: Phil Cross of Harrisburg and Mrs. Mabel Meyer of Gering; Scott E. Allison of Gering and Leona Hise, Mitchell.

80 Years Ago

Gering won over Scottsbluff in football 21-0.

Eldon Burkey, elected as student mayor, subbed for mayor Klingman to pull the switch to formally introduce Gering’s mercury vapor white way.

A.B. Wood was named president of the valley chambers.

Mrs. Stanley Williams died following a heart attack.