Yesteryears April 15 2021

Died: Mrs. Edith Ingles, Gering pioneer; W.W. Plaster, Gering; Mary Virginia, two-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. L.M. Evans of Gering; Oscar P. Yeager, first CB&Q agent at Scottsbluff, in Boulder, Colorado.

Don Sands was named manager of a branch of the Masekt Auto supply opening in Casper.

Theodore H. McCosh was elected president of Nebraska Pharaceutical Association.

Vernon Banta named president of Gering fire department.

70 Years Ago

Banner County’s second oil well came in on the H.A. Downer place. The first Banner well was on the W.W. Downer Ranch. Both wells came in at exactly 5,907 feet.

Mrs. Max Gentry was named the Nebraska mother for 1951.

A.N. Mathers, 69, prominent citizen and banker for 41 years, died.

60 Years Ago

Died: Jacob Zitterkopf, 85, Gering; P.B. “Pete” Schmidt, 65, former Scotts Bluff County treasurer.

Gary Grasmick, 18, won the Teen-Age Rodeo with 298 of the possible 400 points.