Yesteryears April 15 2021
Yesteryears April 15 2021

Yesteryears

130 Years Ago

Z. Cleveland was appointed postmaster at Hull.

The first issue of the Independent Union appeared in Gering.

John Whiteman, age 65, died at the home of his daughter, Mrs. C.W. Foster, at Willford.

Sam Lawyer, Porter Pritchard and Bert Hubbard left for Colorado to work in the potato fields for the summer.

120 Years Ago

Cochran and Wisner opened a new grocery store in Mitchell.

The Two-Bar Cattle company lost 200 head of cattle in a spring snowstorm.

A.B. McCoskey returned home after spending several years at Lincoln as state engineer.

100 Years Ago

The Ireland Bros. Store in Gering was sold to Claude T. Pierce.

Prof. E.E. Prague, superintendent of the Sunflower school, died after an operation in Omaha.

Erection of a new post office building, under a ten-year contract awarded to A.B. Wood, was begun.

80 Years Ago

Gene Luschei of Gering won the county spelling contest.

Died: Mrs. Edith Ingles, Gering pioneer; W.W. Plaster, Gering; Mary Virginia, two-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. L.M. Evans of Gering; Oscar P. Yeager, first CB&Q agent at Scottsbluff, in Boulder, Colorado.

Don Sands was named manager of a branch of the Masekt Auto supply opening in Casper.

Theodore H. McCosh was elected president of Nebraska Pharaceutical Association.

Vernon Banta named president of Gering fire department.

70 Years Ago

Banner County’s second oil well came in on the H.A. Downer place. The first Banner well was on the W.W. Downer Ranch. Both wells came in at exactly 5,907 feet.

Mrs. Max Gentry was named the Nebraska mother for 1951.

A.N. Mathers, 69, prominent citizen and banker for 41 years, died.

60 Years Ago

Died: Jacob Zitterkopf, 85, Gering; P.B. “Pete” Schmidt, 65, former Scotts Bluff County treasurer.

Gary Grasmick, 18, won the Teen-Age Rodeo with 298 of the possible 400 points.

Cast members of the GHS “See How They Run” included Bunny Prohs, Roma Reed, Fred Rickus, George Schlothauer, Marilynn Churchwell, Terry Giradot, Ted McConaughey, Bing Wiley and Ben Kelley.

Gering beat Scottsbluff in a high school dual track and field meet.

Honored for their 50-year membership in the Gering American Legion were: Curtis O. Lydia, Dick Neville, Lou O Diggins, O.N. Flaten Sr., Glen H. Clifton, Earl Holcomb, William H. Heiss, Charles E. Corcoran, Asa M. Beeman and William F. Bruett.

50 Years Ago

Joseph P. Masek, son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Masek of Gering, was recently promoted to first lieutenant.

Died: Henry Baum Sr., 88, Gering; Mrs. Fern Schmode, 82, Gering; Fred Spencer, 89, Scottsbluff; Freda Brethour, 57, Gering; Rudollph Temple, 56, Gering; Max Ulrich, 64, Gering.

40 Years Ago

Rick Anderson won the Mixed Doubles competition of the first annual Charity Raquetball Tournament at the YMCA Sunday with partner Linda Wright.

The possibility of constructing a facility to convert city garbage into organic compost was discussed at the city council.

Twenty-three of the Dorothy Bronson Singers will make a goodwill tour to Mazatlan for a Fiesta Holiday.

Alford J. “Jerry” Banta has been named superintendent of Scotts Bluff National Monument and Agate Fossil Beds National Monument in western Nebraska.

Died: Amelia Hessler, 76, Scottsbluff; Herbert Clements, 69, Banner County; Ethel Vincent, 84, Scottsbluff; Aurelia Molina, 47, Minatare; Ventura Valdez, 66, Mitchell; Earl Walker, 71, Bayard; Lillie Niefert, 81, Scottsbluff; Ethel Rowe, 82, Henry.

30 Years Ago

The McGrew Community Church was officially renamed Oregon Trail Chapel.

Banner County Commissioners approved a telephone surcharge to help support 911 service to the county.

Nadine Sieb of the Gering Tourism Committee announced construction of an RV park south of Gering would begin in the fall.

Died: Grace Drumheller Baker, 83, Scottsbluff; Velma I Morrill, 83, Gering; Myron G. Ewing, 80, Gering.

20 Years Ago

Three Nebraska national guardsmen with local ties - Sergeant Steven Thomlison, Sergeant First Class Mike Nagasawa, and First Lieutenant Brian Kleager - are sent overseas to Macedonia. Panhandle Coop sends four area students to the Farmland’s Leadership Conference at William Jewell College near Kansas City, Missouri.

Gering freshman Sara Ensrud sets 3,200-meter school record at 12:08.8 and the 1,600-meter school record with 5:26.2.

10 Years Ago

North Platte River water levels cause flooding concerns for Terrytown and Gering.

Gering high school students in a building class construct homes for the community.

Morrill superintendent Steve Osborn resigned after state audit prompted by $169,000 tax lien filed by the IRS over unpaid payroll taxes.

