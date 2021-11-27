YOUTH Bayard One Act

Telling an emotional story
By JEFF VAN PATTEN
Star-Herald
Nine-year-old Mary Blanton suffers from nightmares and scratches on her back and neck. Blanton befriends an imaginary peacock to deal with the trauma. Dr. Janice Todd uncovers abuse and is forced to defend her investigation before a review board in “The Cry of the Peacock” by Billy W. Boone II.
During the play by Bayard High School One Act team, it is slowly uncovered during several sessions with Todd that the girl was being abused by her father. Stephanie Edmonds, who plays Mary’s mom Beth Blanton, said she the likes the challenge of portraying the character.
“I really like the emotion of the role. It’s very complex, because it’s about a wife realizing that her husband’s been hurting her daughter,” she said.
Lawrence Miller who portrays Mary’s father Chase Blanton said he was drawn to the role for several different reason.
“The first being, I’m the only biological guy on our cast,” he said. “And, second is, playing a more difficult role like that of the abusive father you have to jump in emotions.”
During the one act, Chase Blanton grows angrier with each session with Todd. Miller said portraying the role was a great opportunity to expand his acting range.
“I think it was more challenging, and I think that challenge is really something that I want to have personally to improve my overall acting abilities,” he said.
Miller said it took a couple tries before getting the role down.
“It’s really hard to get the emotions right, because you want to be just a loud, violent figure,” he said. “I did that during practice. I almost lost my voice, which is why I’m a little raspy today.”
He said he had to pull from personal experiences to nail down the emotions.
“Emotionally, I think you just have to picture all the things that really just tick you off. I think, physically, you just have to be able to prepare yourself to be able to burst into those violent outbursts and just have that anger,” he said.
Miller said he wasn’t the only one to grow into their roles.
“I feel like we’ve done much better. We got a really late start in the year, which I think has been difficult on all of us. We’ve really managed to piece it together. I think that overall, this has been probably one of the more well put together plays we’ve done,” he said.
The cast:
Dr.Janice Tood played by Kierra Miller
Bailiff....Isabelle Maag
Judge 1....Kristina Colson
Judge 2....Harmony Robinson
Judge 3....Haley Edmunds
Mary Blanton....Candace Wolfe
Stephanie Cooper...Jordyn Neiger
Chase Blanton....Lawrence Miller
Beth Blanton....Stephanie Edmunds
Charlie....Tyaley Streeks
Caleb....Kristina Colson
Mason....Cassidee Colson
Nightmares
Shade....Dennis Romisch
Wings....Emily Bennett
Slither....Zoie Clause
Face....Isabelle Maag