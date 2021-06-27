CAMP SCOTT

Bit and Spurs club hosts Camp Scott

Camp Scott youth offered rides on horseback by 4-H club.

By Jeff Van Patten

Star-Herald

It wasn’t all fun and games at the Bit and Spurs’ Horse Show and BBQ on Thursday, June 24.

The youth in the Bit and Spurs 4-H Horse Club played games such as egg and spoon and a version of musical chairs involving horses and buckets.

Aferward, the members of Bit and Spurs offered rides to the Camp Scott youth.

Camp Scott Director Devonna Tyree-Bowers said the event benefits both groups.

“It’s a nice partnership between the two,” she said. The 4-H Club gets to practice skills that they need for their gymkhanas and their competitions and they get to show off their skills to the kids, They get show off their horses and share their love of horses, and they get exposed to kids who have special needs, which is a very nice combination between the two.”

Tyree-Bowers said the event, which has been held for more than 25 years, started out as a small meal before Kiwanis got involved and turned it into what it is today.