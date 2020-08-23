EDUCATION
Learning with all the senses
Mary Lynch Elementary installs sensory hallway.
By OLIVIA WIESELER
Star-Herald
Students at Mary Lynch Elementary School in Kimball were in for a fun surprise on their first day back to school Aug. 20. A sensory hallway was installed in the east hallway of the building just in time for school.
The sensory hallway, which was purchased with grant money from the Kimball Area Foundation, consists of different floor placements that make a kind of educational hopscotch through the hallway. There are multiple “hopscotches” to interact with, some having them hop and clap, others having the children walk in a circle and still others that make the student go through the alphabet as they jump down the path.
The idea of the hallway is for students who are having trouble focusing in class and need a break or those who start having a mental breakdown to come out to the hallway and interact with the placed cards on the floor to move them from an emotional mind to a rational mind, according to Mary Lynch Principal Jamie Soper.
Soper, who is in her second year as principal, also doubles as the special services director for the district.
“I’m a special education teacher at heart,” said Soper, who has been with the Kimball Public Schools district in some form or other for 21 years. “It’s a passion for me.” She said that as a principal, she was able to see the need for students to have a sensory break.
The hallway is installed near the younger student classrooms, but all students in the elementary have loved and used the addition, and they’ve only been in school since Thursday.
“Parents have just loved it,” said Soper. Some parents have already watched their kids hop through the hallway, taken photos and expressed their gratitude to Soper for the addition.
Currently, the hallway only has floor aspects. Soper had originally planned to put different pieces on the walls of the hallway for children to touch, but with COVID-19 still a prevalent issue, that part of the plan got nixed. She said she hoped to incorporate those elements if and when COVID-19 passes.
“Kids get bored with worksheets,” Soper said. “We want students to learn with all their senses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.