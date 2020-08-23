Weather Alert

CLOCKWISE CIRCULATION AROUND A HIGH PRESSURE SYSTEM OVER THE FOUR CORNERS REGION WILL CONTINUE TO SPREAD AREAS OF SMOKE FROM CALIFORNIA AND COLORADO WILDFIRES INTO SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING. SURFACE VISIBILITIES WILL BE REDUCED TO FIVE MILES AT TIMES, ESPECIALLY OVER SOUTHEAST WYOMING. THOSE WITH RESPIRATORY COMPLICATIONS SHOULD AVOID PROLONGED OUTDOOR EXPOSURE TO THE SMOKE AND POOR AIR QUALITY.