Empowering Families, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Scotts Bluff County and Panhandle Partnership will host the Welcoming Communities Conference June 22 at the Gering Civic Center.

The Welcoming Communities Conference will feature keynote speakers and breakout sessions that seek to educate local professionals and community leaders on how to create and foster welcoming and inclusive environments both within their organizations and in the greater community.

Specifically, the conference will feature sessions that focus on inclusive leadership in health care, working with Native American, LGBTQIA+, and immigrant communities, inclusion in local government, and engaging in diverse conversations.

The conference will also feature keynote speaker Helen Fagan, a leadership, diversity and inclusion scholar and practitioner. She is the founder of Helen Fagan and Associates and is known across the state of Nebraska for her work with the Intercultural Development Inventory. Breakout session speakers will feature both local and national experts.

“Our intent with this conference is to create an annual event where community leaders come together to hear and learn from experts and address welcoming and inclusion at a structural level. Through this work we hope to create cohesion among organizations so that no one in our community gets left behind,” Maricia Marquez, Empowering Families program director, said. “Nationally, many communities have similar events and we hope that Scottsbluff-Gering can be at the forefront of doing this work in rural communities.”

Tickets are $50 per person, which includes breakfast, lunch, snack, and a swag bag. The event runs 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Individuals can register at bit.ly/welcomingcommunities23 or by contacting Conner Wilburn, info@panhandlepartnership.com.

The Welcoming Communities Conference will launch additional training and workshops to be offered during fall of 2023.