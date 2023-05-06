The Star-Herald is compiling a list of regular meetings to share with readers.

Some listings will be highlighted, with key agenda items. It may not be a comprehensive list of all meetings, and this listing does not meet requirements for public notices.

Want to see your meeting on this list? Send meeting agendas and other materials to news@starherald.com.

Highlighted Meetings:

Gering City Council meeting, Monday, May 8, 6 p.m., Gering City Hall, 1025 P St., Gering. The Gering City Council will receive the annual City Clerk's report. The council is also scheduled to consider the final plat and annexation of Block 10B in the Midtown Development Addition. The land is located on the northern part of town, east of Tenth Street over toward the end of Crescent Drive, according to planning commission minutes. It contains a single-family home and the applicant is proposing to enlarge the boundary by acquiring property on the north side of the lot.

Mitchell City Council, May 9, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 1280 Center Ave., Mitchell.

Among the items on the Mitchell City Council agenda is the hiring of a new part-time police officer, and a request from the Mitchell Chamber of Commerce for the city to offer a free day during on opening day and the Concert in the Park held in July.

Scottsbluff School Board of Education, May 8, 6 p.m., SHS, 313 E. 27th St.

The board will meet in a work session at 4 p.m. During that meeting, an agenda item noted is a discussion regarding the Splash Arena.

Among the items on the agenda are considerations of calendars for Bear Cub Preschool and the PAWS transitional program. The board will also consider 8 textbooks for purchase to replace current textbooks in AP Language Arts, American Government, calculus, biology and statistics.

Agendas for both meetings are available at www.sbps.net. The regular board meeting is advertised as available via Zoom, however, the work session is not. Zoom: zoom./us/j/97149270455.

Other area meetings:

Mitchell School District Board of Education, May 8, 7:30 p.m., Mitchell High School Media Center.

Scotts Bluff County Ag Society, Monday, May 8, 7 p.m., Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds.

Mitchell Board of Public Works, Monday, May 8, 7 p.m., 1280 Center Ave., Mitchell.

Village of Morrill Board of Trustees, May 9, 7 p.m., Morrill American Legion, 117 Center Ave., Morrill.

City of Scottsbluff Civil Service Commission/Personnel Advisory Board, May 9, 8 a.m., Scottsbluff City Hall, 2525 Circle Drive. Agenda available at Scottsbluff City Hall.

Morrill Public School Board of Education, May 10, 6:30 pm, District Board Road, 508 Jefferson Ave.

Western Nebraska Economic Development Regular Meeting, May 11, 1:15 p.m. In-person, ESU 13, 4125 Ave. I. Contact Jordan Diedrich, TCD, 308-632-2833 or by email, jdiedrich@tcdne.org for more information or agenda.

Terrytown City Council, May 11, 6:30 p.m., Scotts Bluff County Housing Authority, 89A Woodley Park Road.