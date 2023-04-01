The Star-Herald is working to compile a list of regular meetings to share with readers.

Some listings will include key agenda items, but due to space, we are unable to list all agenda items or agendas for all meetings. All area meetings may not be on the list and this listing does not replace requirements for public notices.

Want to see your meeting on this list? Send meeting agendas and other materials to news@starherald.com.

Western Community College Area Board of Governors Special Meeting, 10 a.m., WNCC Scottsbluff Campus, Coral E. Richards Boardroom, 1601 E. 27th St.

Key agenda item: Interview and discussion with finalist candidate for college presidency.

Meeting information and agenda: go.wncc.edu/BoardofGovernors. Zoom link: https://wncc.zoom.us/j/93467331927. For more details on the WNCC College President Search and its schedule, go to wncc.edu/about-wncc/presidential-search..

Scottsbluff City Council, Monday, April 3, 6 p.m., Scottsbluff City Hall, 2525 Circle Drive.

Key agenda items: Community Festival permit for Downtown Scottsbluff Association for Cinco de Mayo celebration; consider special designated license requests for two businesses, Flyover Brewing Company and Hight’s Tavern for Cinco de Mayo celebration; and consider real estate purchase between Scotts Bluff County and City of Scottsbluff. Visit scottsbluff.org for a complete agenda. View meetings online, www.youtube.com/@Scottsbluff.

Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners, Monday, April 3, 4:30 p.m., Scotts Bluff County Commissioners room, Scotts Bluff County Administration Building,

Key agenda items: update from NACO, represented by Elaine Menzel, legal council; adoption of a resolution put forth by Ashlee Powell, GIS director; and a contract with the U.S. Marshal’s Service for the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center, as presented by Sheriff Mark Overman; updates regarding the Carter Canyon and Broadway River bridges during discussion of road and bridge. A representative of Speece Lewis Engineers is planned to speak on the topic, according to the agenda.

For a complete agenda, visit scottsbluffcounty.org or visit the Scotts Bluff County Clerk’s Office.

Nebraska State Colleges Board of Trustees, April 4-April 5, convening each day at 9:45 a.m.

Key agenda items: Candidate interviews for Chadron State President. For details on the search and its candidates, visit www.nscs.edu/about/careers/csc-president-search.

Other meetings:

Chadron City Council meeting, Monday, April 3, 6 p.m., Agenda and live stream available, www.chadron-nebrska.com.

Kimball Planning Commission, Monday, April 3, 5 p.m., Kimball City Council Chambers, 223 S. Chestnut.

Kimball City Council, Tuesday, April 4, 5 p.m, Kimball City Council Chambers, City Hall, 223 S. Chestnut. Zoom link: us06web.zoom.us/j/87843763478.