The Gering Police Department responded when a motorist struck the exterior of the Gering Dollar General late Thursday morning.

The collision occurred around 11:30 a.m. at the Dollar General located at 1645 10th St. in Gering. According to Capt. Jason Rogers of the Gering Police, the circumstances leading up to the incident are currently unclear, but no injuries were reported at the scene.

The northeast corner of the building was impacted by the collision, shattering large panes of glass and some of the surrounding structure. Crews quickly arrived to begin cleaning up the debris and assessing the damage.

Rogers also said that the building has been struck and damaged on more than one occasion in the past.

The Gering Fire Department also responded to the scene. It is unclear at the moment if the store’s operations will be impacted by the accident.