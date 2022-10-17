VFW seeking entrants in scholarship competitions

Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. (VFW) announces its 2022-2023 VFW's Voice of Democracy and Patriot's Pen scholarship competitions.

The VFW's Voice of Democracy and Patriot Pen's essay competitions are dedicated to encouraging a better understanding and appreciation for the country and fostering patriotism among the nation's youth. Students are asked to submit an essay in response to a question or statement on a subject which prompts them to consider how American history and democratic ideals and principles apply to their lives.

This year's Voice of Democracy theme asks students to contemplate, "Why is the veteran important?" The Voice of Democracy scholarship competition is an audio-essay open to students in grades 9-12. The national winner will receive the $30,000 T.C. Selman Memorial Scholarship Award.

The Patriot Pen's competition is open to students in grades 6-8. This year, students are asked to reflect n the statement, "My Pledge to Our Veterans." The national winner will receive a $5,000 award.

Student participants are asked to submit their entry, along with a completed entry form, to their participating local VFW Post. The deadline for student entries in both contests is Oct. 31. Forms are available at VFW Post $1681 in Gering, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Students can also go to vfwne.org and find the VOD/Patriot Pen Programs tab.

For more information contact Tom Arends, 308-631-1198, for more information or forms. Cash prizes for local post, district and state competitions will be awarded.