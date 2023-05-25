Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Volunteers are need to place, and pick up, U.S. flags used at deceased veterans' graves during Memorial Day.

The flags are placed at both Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff and Sunset Memorial Park between Scottsbluff and Mitchell.

Volunteers who are interested in helping with placement of flags are asked to meet at Fairview Cemetery at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 27. Volunteers interested in helping at Sunset Memorial Park will meet following the placement of flags at Fairview, at about 11:30 a.m.

Any friend or family members of a deceased veteran who would like to come out are also invited to attend during those times and flags will be available.

If you have any questions or need further information, contact Beth Linn, 300-631-9932.