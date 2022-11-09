Voters cast Kent Ewing as Gering's mayor

Kent Ewing claimed just over 65% of votes cast to become the City of Gering’s new leader beating out Eldon Hubbard in the mayoral race. Ewing took 1,532 votes over Hubbard’s 815.

All results are considered preliminary until confirmed by the canvassing board 10 days after the vote.

After months on the mayoral campaign trail and a long wait for votes to be tallied, Ewing relieved to move forward.

“It was just a relief that it was over at that point, now we can get down to work,” he said. “Instead of being out talking to people about what we want to do and can do, now we just need to go out and get it done.”

Ewing is ready to fill his new role by working with the city and its residents.

“I’m ready to see if I can’t do some things with the city, build better relationships and continue on with the progress of the infrastructure,” he said.

With the passing of the infrastructure tax in the May primary, Ewing intends to build on to the city’s progress with the allocated funds.

“(Infrastructure) is the ultimate thing. If you don’t have the infrastructure to build around, you can’t progress,” he said. “Now that we’ve got those funds, they’ve already assigned projects and we can continue on with those. Then, we can start with more businesses, more housing... Basically the main thing is get the infrastructure built-up, continue to work on it and then we can go forward.”

Ewing will be stepping into current City of Gering Mayor, Tony Kaufman’s stride, but he is unfaced by the challenge. Ewing intends to bring his independence and business sense into the mayoral seat.

“I really got to do my own thing. I’ve built three businesses, two of them here in town and have been in law enforcement for almost 15 years,” he said. “It’s not something I’m worried about – what other people have done, I’m only worried about what I need to do.”

In Gering’s second key contested race, City Council Ward I, nearly 62% of the votes were cast to elect Rebecca Shields. Shields will be returning to the council after garnering 449 votes over Anthony Mason’s 276 votes.

*Add Rebecca quotes here

Preliminary results in Gering’s uncontested City Council seats are: Ward II – Pamela O’Neal, Ward III – Julie Morrison, Ward IV – Cody Bohl.

“I just want to say thank you to all the citizens and Gering, and I look forward to working with them,” Ewing said.