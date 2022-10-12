Walk to the Rock project will provide up-close look at Chimney Rock

Eighty years ago, the Nebraska State Historical Society —known today as History Nebraska — was faced with a unique problem. Their offices and collections were scattered across several buildings on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.

“At the time, they were looking to fund a building so that the collections and offices could be in one central location,” said Leslie Fattig, executive director of the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation (NSHSF).

Three Lincoln businessmen banded together in an effort to meet this need, forming the NSHSF. The foundation was instrumental in raising the funds to relocate History Nebraska’s artifacts, but they didn’t stop there.

The NSHSF just celebrated its 80th anniversary on Sept. 25. After eight decades, the foundation is still finding new ways to support the preservation of Nebraska’s history and geography.

One of the new programs the NSHSF introduced within the last few years was its Statewide Grants Program.

“The Statewide Grants Program was launched last year, and it benefits local historical societies, museums, and libraries,” said Fattig.

According to Fattig, nearly every small town in Nebraska has one of these organizations — most of which are run entirely by volunteers — that is in need of financial support for training, funding programs, and upgrading their facilities.

In 2022, the NSHSF dispersed $25,000 in grants to 30 projects across the state of Nebraska, including three in the Panhandle: the Chadron Public Library, Crawford Historical Museum, and Kimball Public Library.

The Statewide Grants Program inspired another initiative called WanderNebraska, which is similar to the Nebraska Passport program funded by Nebraska Tourism.

“WanderNebraska is a travel program for visitors to the state, and the people that have been awarded Statewide Grants are on the list,” said Fattig.

The sites chosen for WanderNebraska in 2022 were recipients of Statewide Grants in 2021. Panhandle locations include the Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering, the Museum of the Fur Trade in Chadron, and the Bayard Depot Museum in Bayard.

Rewards are available for visiting enough of the WanderNebraska sites throughout the year, including Nebraska Lottery scratch tickets, WanderNebraska T-shirts, and a book by historian Jeff Barnes.

NSHSF is also introducing a new initiative in conjunction with their 80th anniversary called, “Walk to the Rock,” which Fattig said has been in the works for many years.

The focus of Walk to the Rock is the construction of hiking trails, ranging in length from 0.20 miles to 1.76 mile, and two bridges spanning ravines at Chimney Rock in Bayard allowing visitors to get a closer view of the landmark while preserving the landscape for future generations.

Construction on the project will be completed by Paul Reed Construction, a Gering company, based on plans by Director of Planning and Engineering Ben Ryschon.

This project was made possible by NSHSF’s acquisition of the land between the Ethel S. and Christopher J. Abbott Visitor Center and Chimney Rock itself in 2020.

During this process, the sellers, the Howard family, shared that they’d always wanted to establish a trail opportunity on the land.

“We kept that in mind and decided that we were going to launch a trail out there,” said Fattig. “And then COVID hit.”

The Chimney Rock project was put on hold for two years due to the pandemic, but that plan is now set to become a reality.

Fattig said the NSHSF thought Chimney Rock was very deserving of infrastructure that helps highlight its iconic status as a historic landmark.

“It’s the sight that the people on the trails — California, Oregon, Mormon trails — wrote about the most,” explained Fattig. “Because of its iconic place in our history, we thought it right to make it our 1942 project.”

Walk to the Rock will be the NSHSF’s first 1942 project, but they plan to select a new project worthy of that honor annually.

The project at Chimney Rock seeks to combine several benefits for visitors to enjoy all at once.

“For us to not only furnish a recreational component and an educational component, it also allows us to preserve the native habitat in the key area of the North Platte River Valley,” said Fattig.

The trails at Chimney Rock are projected to open in late summer of 2023.