Star-Herald Reporter Jerry Purvis sat down recently with Jennifer Reisig to talk about the Monument Marathon. The marathon is one of the only marathon events to continue this summer. It will be held on Sept. 26. Reisig discussed how to sign up, volunteer and even plans to keep runners and volunteers safe.
