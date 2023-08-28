The Community Tailgate will be held on the main campus in Torrington on Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 5 – 6:30 p.m. in the CTEC parking lot located just north of the Verl Petsch, Jr. Activities Center.

A free meal will be provided and everyone is then invited to attend the first home volleyball game of the season, free of charge. The Lancers will play Western Nebraska Community College at 7 p.m.