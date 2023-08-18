The Western Community College Area Board of Governors began its annual budget discussions with a workshop to discuss tentative capital improvement spending for the upcoming fiscal year on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Lynne Koski, vice president of administrative services, explained that the figures discussed in the workshop were tentative as some necessary information is still pending, particularly final property valuation numbers that will be delivered on Aug. 21.

"We're still waiting on the certified valuation information from the county assessor, so we know that our estimates will change," Koski said. "Also, we are in the process of finalizing the year-end process, so beginning balances may change as well before next month."

Koski said that Western Nebraska Community College has a levy limit on capital funds of 2 cents per $100 of valuation.Combined with the college's estimate of valuation increases, an estimated capital fund generation of just over $3 million is expected.

That money will be allocated to a number of capital improvement projects at WNCC including it's CDL track, parking lot maintenance and more. Generally speaking, the expenses will focus on internal and external building and utility improvements, career and technical education facilities and expansion of health sciences programming.

The health sciences expansion will also receive support from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, which are intended to aid public health and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Right now, our target for that is a health science expansion essentially so that we can address our facility needs to increase programming for nursing and other health related fields," Koski said.

The WCCA board will hold a budget workshop and budget hearing on Wednesday Sept. 20.The workshop is set to take place during the board's morning work session, with the hearing beginning at 1 p.m. in the Coral E. Richards Boardroom on WNCC's Scottsbluff Campus.

The board also received the official resignation of longtime member Thomas Perkins during its regular meeting on Wednesday. Perkins' tenure on the board of governors spanned three decades, and his resignation will take effect at the end of the month.

"I've been on the board over 30 years," Perkins said. "I think it's about time for me to step aside and let fresh blood come on this board so that it can move on forward."

In addition to serving on the WCCA board, Perkins represented the interests of Western Nebraska Community College and community colleges as a whole in organizations and efforts across the state and country. Vice chair Karen Anderson issued thanks to Perkins on behalf of the board.

"We want to thank you for your dedication for those 30 years and representing us across the nation," Anderson said. "You mention your name anywhere and they know who Tom Perkins is, so thank you for your dedication and all you've done for the college.

Filling the seat vacated by Perkins will be added to the duties of the ad hoc committee already appointed to fill the vacancies in District 1 and District 3 that were announced in July.

Contact Fletcher Halfaker: fl etcher.halfaker@starherald.com, 308-632-9048.