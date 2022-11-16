WCCA board of governors announces presidential search committee members

Members of the Western Community College Area Board of Governors convened for a regular meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The agenda included items in reference to the ongoing presidential search at Western Nebraska Community College.

The board approved a special session planned for Dec. 7 to conduct business relating to the presidential search. This includes two sessions: one for board members to meet with Angela Provart of the Pauly Group, Inc. at 10:30 a.m., and a second for Provart to meet personally with members of the presidential search advisory committee at 1 p.m.

Provart will be visiting all three WNCC campuses during her time in the area to meet with school representatives and form an impression of the school and its culture that can be shared with presidential candidates.

The Pauly Group, Inc. was selected by the board during its special meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 26 to support the college in its presidential search. At that time, the board also approved the formation of the search advisory committee and delegated human resources to select representatives to serve on a selection committee.

Both of the meetings taking place on Dec. 7 will involve developing a profile that will be utilized by the Pauly Group throughout its candidate search. The completion of that profile marks the first step in the presidential search, which will continue throughout the winter months with the goal of having a new president take the office in July of 2023, officials previously told the Star-Herald.

The individuals serving on the presidential search advisory committee were also announced during the Nov. 16 meeting. The committee contains representatives from every facet of the university.

Representing the Board of Governors are Board Chair Lynne Klemke, Vice Chair Karen Anderson and members Margaret Crouse and R.J. Savely.

Representing the university faculty are Applied Technology Division Chair Dan Joppa and Science Instructor Lorin King.

Representing non-faculty staff are Accounting Specialist Katie Markheim and Alliance Workforce Specialist Allie Tyree.

The committee is rounded out by Executive Planning Team representative and Executive Vice President of Educational & Student Services Grant Wilson, WNCC Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Reisig, community representative and PREMA general manager Ryan Reiber, and student representative Sergio Burchell.

The board also approved a motion to cancel its regular meeting scheduled for Dec. 21, choosing to conduct any necessary business at the special meeting on Dec. 7. Any unfinished business will be rolled over to the next regular meeting in January.