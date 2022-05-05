 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Scottsbluff, NE

Right Now
56°
Clear
  • Humidity: 71%
  • Feels Like: 53°
  • Heat Index: 56°
  • Wind: 14 mph
  • Wind Chill: 53°
  • UV Index: 8 Very High
  • Sunrise: 05:38:47 AM
  • Sunset: 08:03:57 PM
  • Dew Point: 47°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 83F. SW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.

Tomorrow

Wind increasing. A few clouds from time to time. High 67F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.

Next 12 Hours

Time
Temp
Precip
1 AM
56°
2%
1 AM
56°

Wind: ESE @ 13 mph

Precip: 2% Chance

Humidity: 71%

Wind Chill: 52°

Heat Index: 56°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 10 mi

2 AM
55°
2%
2 AM
55°

Wind: E @ 11 mph

Precip: 2% Chance

Humidity: 75%

Wind Chill: 52°

Heat Index: 55°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 9 mi

3 AM
53°
2%
3 AM
53°

Wind: E @ 10 mph

Precip: 2% Chance

Humidity: 78%

Wind Chill: 49°

Heat Index: 53°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 8 mi

4 AM
52°
3%
4 AM
52°

Wind: E @ 8 mph

Precip: 3% Chance

Humidity: 76%

Wind Chill: 49°

Heat Index: 52°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 7 mi

5 AM
51°
3%
5 AM
51°

Wind: E @ 7 mph

Precip: 3% Chance

Humidity: 79%

Wind Chill: 49°

Heat Index: 51°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 6 mi

6 AM
50°
3%
6 AM
50°

Wind: ESE @ 6 mph

Precip: 3% Chance

Humidity: 83%

Wind Chill: 48°

Heat Index: 50°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 5 mi

7 AM
53°
2%
7 AM
53°

Wind: SE @ 7 mph

Precip: 2% Chance

Humidity: 80%

Wind Chill: 50°

Heat Index: 53°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 7 mi

8 AM
56°
5%
8 AM
56°

Wind: SE @ 6 mph

Precip: 5% Chance

Humidity: 77%

Wind Chill: 55°

Heat Index: 56°

UV Index: 1 Low

Visibility: 9 mi

9 AM
59°
4%
9 AM
59°

Wind: SW @ 6 mph

Precip: 4% Chance

Humidity: 72%

Wind Chill: 58°

Heat Index: 59°

UV Index: 2 Low

Visibility: 10 mi

10 AM
63°
2%
10 AM
63°

Wind: WSW @ 4 mph

Precip: 2% Chance

Humidity: 67%

Wind Chill: 63°

Heat Index: 63°

UV Index: 4 Moderate

Visibility: 10 mi

11 AM
68°
1%
11 AM
68°

Wind: NW @ 4 mph

Precip: 1% Chance

Humidity: 59%

Wind Chill: 68°

Heat Index: 68°

UV Index: 6 High

Visibility: 10 mi

12 PM
72°
0%
12 PM
72°

Wind: WNW @ 6 mph

Precip: 0% Chance

Humidity: 50%

Wind Chill: 72°

Heat Index: 72°

UV Index: 7 High

Visibility: 10 mi

