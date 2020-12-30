 Skip to main content
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

For the drive home in Scottsbluff: Clear skies. Low near 10F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Scottsbluff people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. A 19-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit starherald.com.

