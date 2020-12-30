For the drive home in Scottsbluff: Clear skies. Low near 10F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Scottsbluff people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. A 19-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit starherald.com.
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
Related to this story
Most Popular
Scottsbluff temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Scottsbluff area Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Winds should be c…
Scottsbluff temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm t…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Scottsbluff today. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Today's weathe…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Scottsbluff today. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 deg…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . 17 degrees is today's lo…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 10 degrees is toda…
Folks in the Scottsbluff area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…