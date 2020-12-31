Tonight's weather conditions in Scottsbluff: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Scottsbluff area Thursday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
