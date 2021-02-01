 Skip to main content
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

This evening in Scottsbluff: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Scottsbluff temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Scottsbluff area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.

