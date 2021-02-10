Tonight's weather conditions in Scottsbluff: Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. Low 4F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at -2.3. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Scottsbluff could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from TUE 11:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit starherald.com.
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
