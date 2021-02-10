 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

Tonight's weather conditions in Scottsbluff: Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. Low 4F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at -2.3. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Scottsbluff could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from TUE 11:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit starherald.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News