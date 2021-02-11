For the drive home in Scottsbluff: Considerable cloudiness. Low 2F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at 3.69. -3 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit starherald.com.
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
