Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

For the drive home in Scottsbluff: Snow showers. Low -8F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -11.33. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -7 degrees. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 5:00 PM MST until SAT 5:00 PM MST.