For the drive home in Scottsbluff: Snow showers. Low -8F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -11.33. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -7 degrees. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 5:00 PM MST until SAT 5:00 PM MST. Stay in the know. Visit starherald.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at . A 13-degree low is…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperat…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . A -3-degree low is…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecasted low t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Scottsbluff: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 13F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at . A 4-degree low i…
Scottsbluff residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Tonight's weather conditions in Scottsbluff: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Scottsbl…
For the drive home in Scottsbluff: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%…
Tonight's weather conditions in Scottsbluff: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low -3F. Winds ENE a…