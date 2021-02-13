 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

This evening in Scottsbluff: Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low -6F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -1.8. We'll see a low temperature of -9 degrees tomorrow. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Scottsbluff area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SUN 5:00 AM MST. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News