Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

This evening in Scottsbluff: Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low -6F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -1.8. We'll see a low temperature of -9 degrees tomorrow. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Scottsbluff area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SUN 5:00 AM MST. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.