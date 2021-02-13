This evening in Scottsbluff: Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low -6F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -1.8. We'll see a low temperature of -9 degrees tomorrow. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Scottsbluff area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SUN 5:00 AM MST. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at . A 13-degree low is…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperat…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperat…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel even colder at -4. We'll see a low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . A -3-degree low is…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecasted low t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Scottsbluff: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 13F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at . A 4-degree low i…
For the drive home in Scottsbluff: Snow showers. Low -8F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Scottsbluff: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low -3F. Winds ENE a…