Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

Tonight's weather conditions in Scottsbluff: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low -9F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -12.19. -17 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Scottsbluff area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit starherald.com for local news and weather.

