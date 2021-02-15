 Skip to main content
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

For the drive home in Scottsbluff: Generally clear. Record low temperatures expected. Low -19F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 18.92. 3 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Scottsbluff area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until MON 11:00 AM MST. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

